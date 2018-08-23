Home Cities Hyderabad

Worm found in University of Hyderabad mess food

The hostel mess at University of Hyderabad seems to have taken a weird route to ensure students get “fortified protein rich food.” 

A student found a worm in his plate while having food at hostel mess of University of Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hostel mess at University of Hyderabad seems to have taken a weird route to ensure students get “fortified protein rich food.” If complaints raised by a student are to be believed, a worm was found in the brinjal curry served to her in the mess of Ladies Hostel(LH) 7. She posted a picture on Facebook with the message: “So, we get worms in the name of eggplant curry in LH 7 mess. Please beware.”

The university has been receiving flak from students over the past couple of months over the issue of poor quality food. In the second week of this month, members of a student organisation made chapathis for themselves as a protest against non-provision of chapathis in the hostel messes. When contacted, UoH Chief Warden Vasuki Belavadi claimed he had received no complaint so far and would take action if a complaint is lodged.

