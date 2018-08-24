125 businesses booked for overcharging

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 125 cases were booked against shopping centers, supermarkets, and electronic showrooms as they continue to overcharge consumers despite the GST council reducing tax slabs on 100 items in July, recently.

The legal metrology department constituted a 16 member team to conduct raids across the greater Hyderabad area on Thursday to check for violations after complaints were reported by consumers.

Prominent supermarkets like Ratnadeep, Heritage, More, Spencers, Big Bazar, Vijetha, Mahaveer electrical & hardware, Bhagvati paints and hardware, and Hyper market have been raided and cases were booked.