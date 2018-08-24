CA tech says  employees are not fired

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after reports emerged of 900 techies being fired by CA Technologies, the company has termed the allegations baseless. However, it also gave indications that such a process might happened by after fourth quarter of this financial year. The reports of retrenchment have come in the wake of Broadcom, a US-based semiconductor developer firm, acquiring CA Technologies in an $18.9 billion deal.

“CA Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018, said a CA Technologies spokesperson, while adding that it is a “speculation” that the company is retrenching 900 tech professionals in the city.

It further maintained that: “there is no planned restructuring or related retrenchment prior to the close of the transaction,” giving indications that the company is looking to initiate restructuring from Q1, 2019. Direct questions for clarifications, sent to the company proved futile as e-mails were not answered.