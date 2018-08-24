Gramakantam lands to soon get compensated

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several developmental projects, including the crucial Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), which have been held up due to issues relating to the acquisition of Gramakantam land on city outskirts, will now take its due course towards completion. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has issued instructions to the corporation to acquire Gramakantam lands with compensation on the lines of Patta lands.

There are several Gramakantam lands located mostly on city outskirts like Nanakramguda, Balanagar, Uppal, Khajaguda, Majidguda and other places. These land parcels which were part of the rural landscape, have become urban areas now and are part of GHMC limits, but they continue to remain as Gramakantam lands.

Many developmental projects like SRDP, flyovers and road widening programmes got hampered due to Gramakantam lands as there was no clarity regarding payment of compensation, exgratia.

In view of this, GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy in June this year wrote a letter to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to give a clarification with regard to the payment of compensation or exgratia for the properties and lands falling in Gramakantam by either treating them as private or government land.

The MAUD, after examining the issue as well as the previous orders, directed payment of compensation, exgratia for properties and land as per the orders issued in GOMs 100 issued by the revenue department on February 22, 2014. GHMC officials said that the corporation had made an appeal to the state government to pay compensation for structures affected in Gramakantam land as was being done with Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and other projects in the state.

GHMC Mayor says...

In a series of meetings held previously with property owners, elected public representatives and others, GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that owners losing their property in Gramakantam would be compensated like those in Patta lands for taking up road widening and other projects. GHMC officials said that State will pay compensation for structures affected in Gramakantam land and property