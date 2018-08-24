Hyderabad honour killing: Four years later, family kills pregnant woman for marrying against their will

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appears to be a case of honour killing, a 27-year-old pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her own family members in the city outskirts on Thursday morning. Yellanki Vijayalakshmi, who was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, was visiting Abdullapurmet for the first time since her marriage to attend the final rites of her mother-in-law.

Vijayalakshmi fell in love with her neighbour Suresh and married him about four years ago. Since her parents were against the marriage, the couple left the city soon after they tied the knot. Police say that Vijayalakshmi’s family members, knowing she was in town, went to Suresh’s house and forcibly took her away to a community hall where they strangled her using her saree and later slit her throat.

Police say the couple got married in January 2014. While Suresh’s parents agreed to their union, Vijayalakshmi’s parents were against it and this led to an altercation between the two families. They even went to the extent of registering police cases. Disturbed by all this, the couple moved to Bhadrachalam.

Suresh was working there as a mason in the construction sector and Vijayalakshmi stayed at home taking care of their son. On Sunday, Suresh’s mother Sukkamma died in a road accident and the couple along with their 3-year-old son came to the city for final rites. On Thursday morning, when Vijayalakshmi was at Suresh’s home, her mother, grandmother and four other women came to talk to her.

After a while, they forcibly took her to a nearby community hall. Her father, brothers, uncles and cousins were already waiting there. As soon as she entered the hall, her family members pounced on her and strangulated her using the saree she was wearing. Later, they slit her throat, killing her on the spot. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Suresh. More than 10 persons are involved in the murder, say cops. “Her family was angry that she married Suresh against their will,” said inspector M Muni.