No-trust motion against me baseless: SCB VP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after it was reported that three elected members of SCB from TRS and one from Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s (SCB) vice-president J Rama Krishna, the VP termed the allegations against him baseless.

The SCB’s VP said that he performed his duties efficiently and has been coordinating the issues in SCB with the State ministers to resolve them.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, J Rama Krishna said that the party high command did not announce anytime that the VP post will be given to all elected members on rotation basis.