No-trust motion against me baseless: SCB VP
Published: 24th August 2018 02:57 AM | Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:11 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A day after it was reported that three elected members of SCB from TRS and one from Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s (SCB) vice-president J Rama Krishna, the VP termed the allegations against him baseless.
The SCB’s VP said that he performed his duties efficiently and has been coordinating the issues in SCB with the State ministers to resolve them.
Speaking to media persons on Thursday, J Rama Krishna said that the party high command did not announce anytime that the VP post will be given to all elected members on rotation basis.