Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, you can go rock climbing at Durgam Cheruvu

The GHMC is planning to add one more star attraction to Durgam Cheruvu that is now being developed with a host of facilities.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Durgam Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is planning to add one more star attraction to Durgam Cheruvu that is now being developed with a host of facilities. Soon, there will be a rock climbing facility and cycling tracks for citizens at the lake.

The corporation has proposed to avail the services of experienced private service providers to execute the above facilities.  It has decided to carry out the bidding process for selection of a private entity as the concessionaire  to whom the project may be awarded.

Officials said they have made a request for proposals from potential concessionaires, to supply necessary material -- good quality cycles on rental basis where the rent will be fixed by the GHMC, and two certified rock climbing experts and a facility in the area.

The concessionaires can collect charges on the following basis for the cycling facility  -- a per use payment of `50 for adults and `25 per child below 12 years; or monthly passes at `800 per adult and `400 per child; or annual passes at `7,000 per adult and `3,500 per child. The same will apply for rock climbing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Durgam Cheruvu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar