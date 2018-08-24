Now, you can go rock climbing at Durgam Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is planning to add one more star attraction to Durgam Cheruvu that is now being developed with a host of facilities. Soon, there will be a rock climbing facility and cycling tracks for citizens at the lake.

The corporation has proposed to avail the services of experienced private service providers to execute the above facilities. It has decided to carry out the bidding process for selection of a private entity as the concessionaire to whom the project may be awarded.

Officials said they have made a request for proposals from potential concessionaires, to supply necessary material -- good quality cycles on rental basis where the rent will be fixed by the GHMC, and two certified rock climbing experts and a facility in the area.

The concessionaires can collect charges on the following basis for the cycling facility -- a per use payment of `50 for adults and `25 per child below 12 years; or monthly passes at `800 per adult and `400 per child; or annual passes at `7,000 per adult and `3,500 per child. The same will apply for rock climbing.