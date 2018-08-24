Home Cities Hyderabad

Political clout emboldens encroachers

Trees may have no vote but encouraging chopping of trees in forests can garner votes in Telangana.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trees may have no vote but encouraging chopping of trees in forests can garner votes in Telangana. In various districts of the state, forest officers trying to check encroachment of forests are coming under attack by locals supported by politicians from across the spectrum who are promising regularisation of the encroachment of forest lands.

Ironically, there have been incidents of TRS leaders encouraging encroachment of forest lands by uprooting saplings planted as part of Telangana ku Haritha Haram afforestation programme.  

In Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kothagudem and Paloncha a massive number of 1,05,618 saplings planted under Haritha Haaram have been uprooted to encroach forest lands. PK Jha, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden of Telangana, has written a letter recently to the special chief secretary to environment and forests department of the state government complaining about it. 

The letter’s first paragraph reveals the situation very clearly, “....due to statements given by Hon’ble Members of Legislative Assembly, Hon’ble Members of Parliament and Hon’ble Ministers including the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology both in print and electronic media from time to time to the effect that those who had encroached forest lands before the formation of Telangana state will not be evicted, several attempts have been made to encroach the forest lands and obstruct the forest officials from retrieving forest lands and taking up plantations under Telangana ku Haritha Haram.”

The letter also says that forest minister Jogu Ramanna, in a video conference held in June, instructed the field staff not to harass villagers who had encroached forest lands prior to June 2014. The letter further says that such propaganda and promises are encouraging fresh encroachments in different parts of the state so that at a later date encroacher can lay claim on these encroached forest lands.

Imran Siddiqui of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society says, “The CM has said repeatedly that no new encroachment after 2005 will be entertained even under the Forest Rights Act but elected representatives are making false promises of regularisation of encroached forest lands for reaping electoral benefits and causing tremendous damage to the existing forest cover and undoing lost forest lands retrieved painstakingly under Haritha Haaram by the forest department.”

Political propaganda takes a toll on forests
Principal chief conservator of forests PK Jha’s letter clearly says that in 2008-09 the then Andhra Pradesh government had created a similar propaganda which led to large-scale destruction of forest lands and encroachment of  23,494 hectares (58,032 acres) of forest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Encroachment Haritha Haaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar