WhatsApp to set up customer support centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all goes as per the plan, instant messaging service app, WhatsApp, will set up its proposed customer service support centre in Hyderabad.

IT minister KT Rama Rao and WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels met here on Thursday, and the former requested the latter to set up the centre and Daniels responded positively, said a press release.

Considering that Facebook acquired WhatsApp and the former is already having a setup in the city, the establishment of a WhatsApp centre here is likely. The presence of Shivnath Thukral, Facebook’s director of public policy for India and South Asia, at the meeting, lends credence to this possibility.

The prospect of the centre’s establishment assumes significance in the wake of Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking WhatsApp to set up a grievance officer in India and develop technology solutions to combat the spread of violent or fake messages.