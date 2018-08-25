11 years on: Victims of twin blasts demand justice

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pursuing masters in the US was a dream for 20-year-old J Prathyusha. However, the eyes that cherished those dreams were shut forever on August 25, 2007. It was on this fateful day that Prathyusha and her friends were walking in the alleys of Koti to purchase competitive books when the second of the two bombs went off at Gokul Chat. By the time the debris had settled down, Prathyusha was lying dead on her tracks.

Even as the city awaits the verdict to be pronounced on August 27 on the twin blasts that had jolted the city 11 years ago, the victims of the blast want the accused get the harshest of punishments. “She would have been blessed with children and I would have been a proud grandfather.

But the blast took my daughter away,” recollected J Narasimha, Prathyusha’s father. During the course of the trial, Narasimha was one of the witnesses who spoke against his loss at the special court. He demanded that “accused be hanged to death”. “They have no remorse, and whenever I saw him in the court, I felt that they should be hanged.”

Meanwhile, the victims allege that the disbursement of financial assistance has been uneven for the thousands that have been affected. B Anjaiah, who lost his daughter in the blast, said: “Our daughter is a victim of terrorist activity. What we got in compensation was `5 lakh. We expected the government to give us a job but that did not happen,” Anjaiah said.

R Chander, another victim of the blast and the president of Terrorist Bomb Blast Victims Association (TBBVA) observed that the yardstick used for disbursement of funds was improper. The government, however, maintains that it has compensated all 43 deceased with financial aid in the blast.