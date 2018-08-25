Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops issued challans for traffic offence

Published: 25th August 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With old photographs in which traffic cop and vehicles were found indulging in traffic violations being circulated on social networking sites, the traffic police on Friday clarified that they issued challan to police vehicles and transferred policemen in connection with violation incidents.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar said that traffic police noticed one old image of a traffic constable riding a bike without wearing the helmet. The picture went viral on social media and even got published in print media.

In another incident, the netizen indulged in posting an image of police vehicle on FB. Asking the public not to post old pictures, the police said they have received one video of police vehicle driving in wrong side. Police issued challan to such vehicle.

