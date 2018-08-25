Falooda: The beverage-Dessert

Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drink for all seasons which Hyderabadis love is falooda. Actually, it may not be right to categorize it as a drink, with so many ingredients such as sabza, vermicelli, milk, dry fruits and ice cream, kulfi or rabri in it, so many people like to refer to it as a dessert. Every area in the city has its favourite place for the beverage, be it a street kiosk or an Irani café.

Falooda has originated from a dish called faloodeh in Persia which has lemon, rose water, and vermicelli made from starch. It was brought to India by the traders during the Mughal rule. The beverage was a favourite of Emperor Jahangir, and it subsequently travelled to other parts of the country through various Mughal chieftains as they took charge of various regions.

The vermicelli was prepared from wheat or arrowroot, whereas milk, rose water, fruit extract, nuts and malai were added in different proportions, apart from ice. Sabza, or sweet basil seed which was an important ingredient has a therapeutic value of improving immunity to diseases. Over the years, the dish transcended social barriers to become a beverage for the masses, and places like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad had their own versions of it. Badshah and Baba Falooda in Mumbai and Giani’s in Delhi are some of the outlets which are known for their signature falooda in their respective cities.

There are many variations in falooda but the essential components remain the same. The sabza seeds are soaked in water and the vermicelli, also known as falooda sev is steamed. These are now assembled in a tall glass with rose syrup, milk, dry fruits and nuts and topped with ice cream or kulfi. In kesar falooda, saffron is used to give a different taste. In other versions, seasonal fruit extracts or rabri are added.

A few places serving falooda in Hyderabad have grown in popularity attracting customers from all over the city. Matwale Doodh Ghar near Charminar is known for their falooda. Shadab Hotel in Ghansi Bazar serves a special version of the dish. Other well-known places are Nice Juice Centre in Tolichowki and Paradise in Secunderabad. You can also try the various street kiosks in the city, many of which seem to have the same name “Bombay Famous Kulfi and Falooda”.

SodaBottleOpenerWala has its own version of the drink which is named Irani Falooda. As per Raj Bhatt from the restaurant, this is one of their most popular beverages. Crushed strawberry, as well as ice cream, is used in preparation of this item. Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in