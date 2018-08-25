Father sexually assaults minor daughters, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a barbaric incident, a 62-year-old Nepali national, who was allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughters for more than a year at their home, was arrested by the police on Friday. Raj Bahadur, an alcoholic, had been harassing both his daughters, aged 15 and 17, under the effect of alcohol. Police found that Bahadur has three more daughters, younger to the victims, but had never harmed them. He also has a son, who is the eldest of all.

According to police, Bahadur, along with his wife and two daughters, had migrated to the city around two years ago and were residing at Gachibowli. Initially, when he sexually assaulted the girls, he was under the effect of alcohol and threatened of killing the girls if they spoke out about the incident. However, after repeated incidents, the girls took courage and informed their mother. When she confronted him, he allegedly beat her and the kids severely. Left with no options, the girls went back to their maternal home in Kathmandu along with their mother.

After they left, Bahadur claimed that he is a changed person and quit alcohol. To convince his family, he had moved to Ahmednagar in Shamshabad under the RGI Airport police station limits and started working as a watchman at an apartment. Since then, he was pressurizing his wife and daughters to come back to him. Believing him, they returned to Hyderabad three months ago. After a couple of weeks, the assaults started again. Four days ago, the elder daughter approached the owner of the apartment where Bahadur was working and related the details of the abuse to him. With the owner’s help, they approached police and lodged a complaint.

Shamshabad ACP S Ashok Kumar Goud said that a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act. He has been arrested and sent to judicial remand, he added.

The allegation

Bahadur, along with his wife and two daughters, had migrated to the city around two years ago and were residing at Gachibowli. Initially, when he sexually assaulted the girls, he was allegedly under the effect of alcohol. He had also threatened to killing both the girls if they spoke out about the incident.