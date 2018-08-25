Home Cities Hyderabad

Five men held for harassing women

The Hyderabad SHE teams police on Friday arrested five miscreants for harassing women in five separate incidents in the city. 

Published: 25th August 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad SHE teams police on Friday arrested five miscreants for harassing women in five separate incidents in the city.  In the first case, the police arrested 28-year-old Tapan Dhara, a resident of Gandhinagar for sending obscene text messages to a woman over mobile phone and registered stalking cases.

The victim lodged a complaint  stating that her friend introduced one Tapan Dhara to her. The miscreant took her mobile number and started sending text messages. Recently, the complainant got married. Since then, the miscreant started sending obscene messages and pictures to her. He threatened her and demanded ` 50 lakh. The woman approached police and lodged a complaint.

In another case, the police arrested a photographer for teasing school girls in Mehdipatnam. The SHE teams who were on duty noticed the incident at bus stop and filmed the episode of miscreant teasing the girls. The accused Y Veeraiah was arrested and produce before the court.

Similarly, police arrested Gopal Raj, M Upender and Naresh Vyas in three different places for harassing women by making calls to their mobile numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad SHE teams SHE teams police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat