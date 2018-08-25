Five men held for harassing women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad SHE teams police on Friday arrested five miscreants for harassing women in five separate incidents in the city. In the first case, the police arrested 28-year-old Tapan Dhara, a resident of Gandhinagar for sending obscene text messages to a woman over mobile phone and registered stalking cases.

The victim lodged a complaint stating that her friend introduced one Tapan Dhara to her. The miscreant took her mobile number and started sending text messages. Recently, the complainant got married. Since then, the miscreant started sending obscene messages and pictures to her. He threatened her and demanded ` 50 lakh. The woman approached police and lodged a complaint.

In another case, the police arrested a photographer for teasing school girls in Mehdipatnam. The SHE teams who were on duty noticed the incident at bus stop and filmed the episode of miscreant teasing the girls. The accused Y Veeraiah was arrested and produce before the court.

Similarly, police arrested Gopal Raj, M Upender and Naresh Vyas in three different places for harassing women by making calls to their mobile numbers.