Hyderabad being sucked dry, thanks to its residents

As per a recent study, Hyderabad extracts 369% more groundwater than the ‘maximum annual extractable groundwater resource’

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drawing over 300 times the maximum prescribed quantity of groundwater on a yearly basis, it won’t be an exaggeration if one says that Hyderabadis are sucking the city dry.
As per recently published ‘Dynamic Groundwater Resources of Telangana State’ report, Hyderabad is extracting a massive 369 per cent more groundwater than the ‘maximum annual extractable groundwater resource’. As per Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), if 70 per cent or less of this groundwater is extracted, it is considered safe, extraction between 70-90 per cent is semi-critical, 90-100 per cent is critical and when the extraction crosses the 100 per cent mark, it is over-exploitation.

All mandals overexploited

As per the report, maximum annual extractable groundwater resource for Hyderabad is 3,572 million cubic metres (MCM). However, Hyderabadis have extracted a whopping 13,186 MCM of groundwater in 2016-17, 369 per cent higher than prescribed limits.

Not surprisingly, as per the report, all the 16 mandals in Hyderabad including Amberpet, Ameerpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, Charminar, Golkonda, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Marredpally, Musheerabad, Nampally, Secunderabad, Saidabad, Shaikpet and Tirumalgiri  fall under the over-exploited category. Even the mandals from neighbouring districts which fall under Greater Hyderabad limits like Balanagar, Kapra, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Uppal and Patancheru fall under the category of overexploited.

The million dollar question

A question that arises here is that if groundwater extraction is more than the quantity available in top layers, where does this extra groundwater come from? When asked, Telangana State Groundwater department Director Pandith Madhnure said: the 369 per cent higher extraction of groundwater means people are sinking borewells much deeper into the earth and sucking out groundwater from deep aquifers.
In Hyderabad, there are many borewell sinking companies that offer to dig as deep as 2,000 feet, which is not just illegal but also dangerous. It is very difficult for groundwater to get recharged once extracted completely from such levels and as a result, several times borewells fail in extracting any water if they are sunk too deep. Moreover, groundwater from such levels is also high on fluoride, which is dangerous for health.

Mission Kakatiya yielding positive results

State government’s flagship programme Mission Kakatiya is yielding positive results on the groundwater levels in the influence zones of several water bodies. As part of the Dynamic Groundwater Resources department of Telangana’s report, impact of desiltation programme on groundwater was also studied in nine groundwater basins each from 10 erstwhile districts. The report says that in these basins, the groundwater availability was estimated to be 10 tmc before Mission Kakatiya commenced, whereas after the programme it was observed that the groundwater resources in these basins increased to 11.4 tmc. It was also observed that the groundwater extraction in these basins decreased from 101% to 93%, falling under the critical category

Groundwater

