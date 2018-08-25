Home Cities Hyderabad

Public transport ridership low in Hyderabad, says study

Average distance travelled by cars and two-wheelers is among the highest in the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delhi is infamous for pollution its citizens have to face, however, Hyderabad with its small population and less number of vehicles is still worse not just than Delhi but many other major cities in the country in vehicular pollution, reveals a study by a Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.

The study has flagged a major issue of Hyderabad - poor public transport system resulting in higher vehicular emissions and energy consumption than many other cities in the country.
The study titled ‘The Urban Commute’ ranked 14 cities across the country, including Hyderabad along with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai for ‘Overall emissions and energy consumption’ and ‘Per-travel trip emissions and energy consumption’. In both the categories, Hyderabad was ranked poor, 11th and 14th respectively.

The study points out that Hyderabad like Bengaluru and Chennai is weighed down by growth and automobility.  It says that the three cities have large populations, high trip generation and volume of travel but low public transport ridership and that Hyderabad’s average distance travelled by cars and two-wheelers is among the highest whereas public transport ridership is lowest among all megacities.

The study also points out that Hyderabad and Kochi emit 3 times more particulate matter than Delhi and Chandigarh and Hyderabad emit approximately 2 times higher Carbon dioxide than  Delhi. It also points out that Hyderabad approximately consumes two times more energy per trip compared to Delhi.
The study stresses on the need for such a city-based analysis is critical for the individual cities to plan for sustainability, which in turn can help the nation achieve its sustainability targets.

“This review has become necessary as greenhouse gas emissions from transport, which is the third highest currently among all sectors-has recorded the steepest increase,” noted the study, adding that Motorization in India Initially, took 60 years (1951-2008) for India to cross the mark of 105 million registered vehicles. But thereafter, the same number was added in a mere six years (2009-15).

Cities like Kolkata and Mumbai could fare lower in per travel emission due to the massive public transport infrastructure and culture for walking. The study duly notes, “The share of public transport is expected to decrease from 75.5 per cent in 2000-01, to 44.7 per cent in 2030-31. The share of personal transport will soon shrink to less than half .” They site a growing dependence on personal vehicles for urban commuting can lead to irreversible negative trends and damage.

