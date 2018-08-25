Home Cities Hyderabad

Sibling love

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that represents the bond of love and affection between a brother and a sister.

Published: 25th August 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that represents the bond of love and affection between a brother and a sister. Honoring this relationship of love, laughter, silly quarrels and a life-time of togetherness, let’s celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by adding a sweet crunch of California Walnuts to your mithais.

A dynamic nut known to be an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acid (2.5 grams of ALA/oz.), a handful of walnuts offers 4 grams of protein along with 2 grams of fiber making every dish all the more nourishing.

So, celebrate this beautiful bond by curating special desserts at home and make it extra special for your siblings with the added goodness of health. Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai shares some quick California walnut inspired recipes to treat your siblings to delicious surprises that are not only unconventional and super delicious but are easy-to-make as well.

Ingredients
For Rabri: 1  L full cream milk | ¼ cup sugar | ½ teaspoon cardamom powder | 2 tablespoon saffron milk
For Sugar Syrup: ½ cup sugar | ½ cup water | Few saffron threads
For serving: 6 slices bread white or brown | 3 tablespoon ghee | 1/2 cup California walnuts

California Walnut Shahi Tukda

Preparation
1. Remove the sides of bread and cut them into triangle.
2. Fry the bread slices, both sides, in hot ghee till the bread turns golden brown.
3. For sugar syrup, put water in a pan and add sugar to it. Add few saffron threads, if desired. Bring it to a boil and then turn off the heat.
4. Dip both sides of bread in sugar syrup and keep aside.
5. For rabri, heat milk and then add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk into it.
4. In a plate, place in fried bread slices and pour in ½ cup of prepared rabri.

California Walnut Halwa

Ingredients
250 g California Walnut | 80 g ghee | 120 g milk powder | 150 g milk | 100 g sugar |  100 g grated khoya/mawa (milk solids) |  0.5 tsp green cardamom powder | California walnut kernels for garnishing

Method
 1. Crush California walnuts coarsely.
2. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add crushed walnuts and sauté till fragrant.
3. Add khoya/mawa, mix and continue to sauté. Add milk powder and mix well.
4. Now add milk and mix again.
5. Add green cardamom powder and sugar. Cook on medium heat till the mixture thickens to halwa (thick) consistency.
6. Serve warm or cold garnished with California walnut kernels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat