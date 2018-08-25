Sibling love

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that represents the bond of love and affection between a brother and a sister. Honoring this relationship of love, laughter, silly quarrels and a life-time of togetherness, let’s celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by adding a sweet crunch of California Walnuts to your mithais.

A dynamic nut known to be an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acid (2.5 grams of ALA/oz.), a handful of walnuts offers 4 grams of protein along with 2 grams of fiber making every dish all the more nourishing.

So, celebrate this beautiful bond by curating special desserts at home and make it extra special for your siblings with the added goodness of health. Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai shares some quick California walnut inspired recipes to treat your siblings to delicious surprises that are not only unconventional and super delicious but are easy-to-make as well.

Ingredients

For Rabri: 1 L full cream milk | ¼ cup sugar | ½ teaspoon cardamom powder | 2 tablespoon saffron milk

For Sugar Syrup: ½ cup sugar | ½ cup water | Few saffron threads

For serving: 6 slices bread white or brown | 3 tablespoon ghee | 1/2 cup California walnuts

California Walnut Shahi Tukda

Preparation

1. Remove the sides of bread and cut them into triangle.

2. Fry the bread slices, both sides, in hot ghee till the bread turns golden brown.

3. For sugar syrup, put water in a pan and add sugar to it. Add few saffron threads, if desired. Bring it to a boil and then turn off the heat.

4. Dip both sides of bread in sugar syrup and keep aside.

5. For rabri, heat milk and then add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk into it.

4. In a plate, place in fried bread slices and pour in ½ cup of prepared rabri.

California Walnut Halwa

Ingredients

250 g California Walnut | 80 g ghee | 120 g milk powder | 150 g milk | 100 g sugar | 100 g grated khoya/mawa (milk solids) | 0.5 tsp green cardamom powder | California walnut kernels for garnishing

Method

1. Crush California walnuts coarsely.

2. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add crushed walnuts and sauté till fragrant.

3. Add khoya/mawa, mix and continue to sauté. Add milk powder and mix well.

4. Now add milk and mix again.

5. Add green cardamom powder and sugar. Cook on medium heat till the mixture thickens to halwa (thick) consistency.

6. Serve warm or cold garnished with California walnut kernels.