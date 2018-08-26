3 of 4 suspects held for murder of sexagenarian

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police finally cracked the murder for gain case of a sexagenarian at Rajendranagar and arrested three of the four suspects. The crime was committed over a week ago.

Three of the suspects were working at the residence of deceased Rajendra Prasad Agarwal and his daughter Pooja as domestic help. Police also recovered around 44 tolas gold and 20 tolas silver articles, and `2 lakh cash from the suspects Kishan Mukhiya, Nithesh Kumar Mukhiya, Raja Kumar Mandal. Another accused Umesh Mukhiya is absconding.

While initial reports said the suspects robbed `50 lakh in cash and 50 tolas of gold, the suspects told the police that they had only found around `7 lakh at the time of the offence and shared `1.50 lakh each among themselves. According to police, Kishan and Nitish are siblings and their elder brother Gangaram worked as a helper at the residence of Agarwal’s daughter Pooja.

With his reference, Nitish also joined the house as a helper in the kitchen. As they were working at Pooja’s house, they frequented Agarwal’s house, due to which they became well acquainted with the activities there. It was when Nithesh noticed that Agarwal and his wife lived alone in the house that they hatched the plan to burgle the house. As per the plan, he recommended Raja Kumar for a job at Agarwal’s house through Pooja. Raja Kumar worked only for a day and observed the house in detail and gave entry and exit plans from the house.

Later, Raja Kumar and Nithesh both left their jobs and went back to their native place in Bihar. Nithesh then asked Umesh to join them in the theft.

“Two days before the incident, they arrived at the residence and entered the house by scaling the wall through the grills and conducted a recce” said Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. As per the plan, Umesh first entered the house on the night of August 16 and opened the kitchen door from inside for others to come in. While they were searching the house, the couple woke up and raised an alarm. But, they killed Agarwal and left his wife with hands and legs tied.