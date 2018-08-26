Home Cities Hyderabad

3 of 4 suspects held for murder of sexagenarian

Cyberabad police finally cracked the murder for gain case of a sexagenarian at Rajendranagar and arrested three of the four suspects. The crime was committed over a week ago.

Published: 26th August 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police finally cracked the murder for gain case of a sexagenarian at Rajendranagar and arrested three of the four suspects. The crime was committed over a week ago.
Three of the suspects were working at the residence of deceased Rajendra Prasad Agarwal and his daughter Pooja as domestic help. Police also recovered around 44 tolas gold and 20 tolas silver articles, and `2 lakh cash from the suspects Kishan Mukhiya, Nithesh Kumar Mukhiya, Raja Kumar Mandal. Another accused Umesh Mukhiya is absconding.

While initial reports said the suspects robbed `50 lakh in cash and 50 tolas of gold, the suspects told the police that they had only found around `7 lakh at the time of the offence and shared `1.50 lakh each among themselves. According to police, Kishan and Nitish are siblings and their elder brother Gangaram worked as a helper at the residence of Agarwal’s daughter Pooja.

With his reference, Nitish also joined the house as a helper in the kitchen. As they were working at Pooja’s house, they frequented Agarwal’s house, due to which they became well acquainted with the activities there. It was when Nithesh noticed that Agarwal and his wife lived alone in the house that they hatched the plan to burgle the house. As per the plan, he recommended Raja Kumar for a job at Agarwal’s house through Pooja. Raja Kumar worked only for a day and observed the house in detail and gave entry and exit plans from the house.

Later, Raja Kumar and Nithesh both left their jobs and went  back to their native place in Bihar. Nithesh then asked Umesh to join them in the theft.

“Two days before the incident, they arrived at the residence and entered the house by scaling the wall through the grills and conducted a recce” said Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. As per the plan, Umesh first entered the house on the night of August 16 and opened the kitchen door from inside for others to come in. While they were searching the house, the couple woke up and raised an alarm. But, they killed Agarwal and left his wife with hands and legs tied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5