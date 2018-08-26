Home Cities Hyderabad

33-year-old held for duping youth looking for jobs

Chaitanyapuri police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old businessman for cheating youth on pretext of providing jobs in Dubai.

Published: 26th August 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaitanyapuri police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old businessman for cheating youth on pretext of providing jobs in Dubai. The accused has been identified as Abu Bakar Bin Aliyafai. According to police, Abubakar, a resident of Erragadda, had lured as many as 12 persons working as drivers in the city, promising them jobs as drivers with work visas in Dubai, and collected around `4 lakh from them in January this year.

However, he did not keep his promise and started avoiding the victims. After being pressured, he sent them visa copies over whatsapp. But on inquiry, the visas were found to be fake and they demanded their money back. They lodged complaints at Chaitanyapuri and Balapur police stations. A cheating case was registered and he was arrested.

