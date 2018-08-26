Dr Satheesh Reddy appointed chairman of DRDO for two years

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government on Saturday appointed a scientific adviser to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, as the new chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for a period of two years.

“It’s a proud moment to take over the position that great leaders like Dr Kalam and others held,” an elated Satheesh Reddy told Express soon after the announcement.

Speaking to Express from his native village Mahimalore, 60 km from Nellore, where he had gone to meet his mother, Dr Reddy said he is looking forward to taking ahead the government’s aspiration of making ‘indigenous products’. “Many of the things that we are now procuring need to be indigenously developed. The focus will be to support the industry and make the industry come up to the international level,” he said.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from JNTU in Anantapur, he did his PG and PhD from JNTU-Hyderabad.

The 55-year-old scientist started his career in 1986 with the Hyderabad-based DRDL where he started as a young navigation scientist. He contributed to the Indian defence research in the areas of missiles, strategic systems, navigation and guided weapons.

“Students nowadays are showing interest in research organisations and indigenous companies and startups. I am glad that they are staying back in the country,” Reddy said.

First Telugu to hold The High position

Dr Reddy is the first Telugu to hold position of DRDO chief. A winner of Homi J Bhabha Memorial Gold Medal, Reddy is also the Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems, where he worked on mission critical technologies for Long Range Agni-5 missile. He is also credited with developing the country’s first 1000 kg class Guided Bomb.