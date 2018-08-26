Home Cities Hyderabad

‘El Nino not to affect Telangana rainfall’

Weak El Nino conditions are expected to develop in the last part of monsoon as per the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) bulletin by India Meteorological Department

The weather office is confident of normal rains this year due to a weak El Nino weather pattern. (File photo: EPS)

HYDERABAD: Weak El Nino conditions are expected to develop in the last part of monsoon as per the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) bulletin by India Meteorological Department, Pune. However, it is expected not to have much impact on the monsoon rainfall in Telangana.
The IMD Pune bulletin said that although neutral El Nino conditions are prevailing as of now, the possibility of development of weak El Nino conditions in later part of monsoon is above 80 per cent.
What’ll it be, El Nino or La Nina?

ENSO is a condition of wind patterns and sea surface temperatures along the Pacific Ocean which remain neutral. However, abnormalities in these can lead to El Nino or La Nina conditions, which can have global impact on weather conditions and rains. When asked if this will have any impact on rainfall in Telangana, Dr K Nagaratna, head of Weather Forecasting division at IMD Hyderabad said that as per the present forecast, good rainfall is expected in the State till first week of September and also in the last week.

Moreover, IMD weather forecast on Saturday said there will be increase in rainfall over parts of Telangana during the next three days. IMD issued warning that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the next two days at isolated places in the districts of Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Suryapet, Khammam and Nalgonda.

Monsoon rains higher than normal in Telangana

July, Augst and September are three important months when most of the rainfall is recorded in the State as part of southwest monsoon. As on Saturday, rains recorded in the state since start of monsoon on June 1 was 548.4 mm, 3 per cent higher than the normal of 565.4 mm, as per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

While the rains were deficient by almost 30 per cent in July, regular rains in August across the State, and especially the excessive rainfall in northern Telangana districts, had resulted in overall rainfall in the State becoming normal. However, eight districts in the State, including Hyderabad, still have deficient rainfall.

What are El Nino and La Nina?
El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of what is known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. The ENSO cycle refers to the fluctuations in temperature between the ocean and atmosphere in the east-central Equatorial Pacific

