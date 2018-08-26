Finally, Metro Rail work to begin in Old Hyderabad in 2-3 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After several years of dilly-dallying, Metro Rail work will finally commence in the Old city of Hyderabad. Works on the proposed stretch between MGBS and Falaknuma would start in the next two to three days, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy said here on Saturday.

Reddy along with his officials accompanied MLAs from the Old City and inspected the six kilometre stretch.

Responding to a request from Chandrayangutta MLA and MIM leader Akabaruddin Owaisi, Reddy informed that the HMRL would start surveying and peg marking of the tentative Metro pillar position and station locations in the next few days.

The Metro will start from MGBS (Dar-ul-Shifa) and pass through neighbourhoods such as Purani Haveli, Eitebar Chowk, Volta Hotel, Sultan Shahi, Shalibanda, Syed Ali Chabutra, Shamsheer Gunj before finally reaching Falaknuma.

The peg marking on affected structures and surveying would be done in accordance to the road development plan (RDP) prepared by the GHMC.

According to GHMC-prepared RDP, roads along the 5.5 km Metro stretch has to be widened to 100 feet. As of now, the existing width of the road from Dar-ul-Shifa to Shalibanda is 60 ft and from Shalibanda to Falaknuma is 80 feet.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the project, Owaisi requested Reddy to ensure that no religious and other structures were affected during the process. The MD also explained to the MLAs the tentative locations of the stations and the technical requirements of Metro viaduct alignment and station design in terms of minimum curvature, gradient.

The five Metro stations would be called Salarjung Museum Station, Charminar Station, Shalibanda Station, Shamsheergunj Station and Falaknuma station.