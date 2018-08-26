Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to soon get water from Sripada Yellampalli project

Greater Hyderabad will soon get assured water supply of 172 MGD per day from Sripada Yellampally project (Godavari).

Published: 26th August 2018

After the State received good rainfall, Sripada Yellampally project brims at full storage level | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad will soon get assured water supply of 172 MGD per day from Sripada Yellampally project (Godavari). To meet the drinking water needs of the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is presently drawing about 140 MGD from Godavari and more water would be drawn as per requirement.

As the reservoir is at the full storage level of 19-20 tmcft, there would be no drinking water problems for the people living in the twin cities and surrounding villages, water board officials told media.

The scheme is designed to draw and supply 10 tmcft (172 MGD) of water in the first phase. Godavari is pumped from Murmur (Yellampally reservoir) to the last point of Ghanapur reservoir (near Shamirpet). The raw water is pumped by lifting at two stages at Murmur, Bommakal and the treated water is pumped at two stages at Mallaram and Kondapak  - altogether 495 metres high.

