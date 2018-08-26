Home Cities Hyderabad

Mosquito menace: Corporators vexed with GHMC

Corporators cutting across party lines came down heavily on the Entomology wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for their failure to check mosquito menace in the city.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporators cutting across party lines came down heavily on the Entomology wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for their failure to check mosquito menace in the city. They claimed that lack of fogging in the city was leading to the spread of malaria, dengue and other diseases.

During the ninth ordinary meeting of the corporation held at GHMC head office on Saturday, ruling TRS and MIM corporators - mainly M Mubeen, M Saleem, M Mamata, Krishna, Bangari Prakash - and others brought to the notice of deputy mayor, Baba Fasiuddin that lot of people are suffering from dengue and malarial fevers due to poor fogging operations.

They demanded increase in the frequency of fogging operations in the city to check the spread of diseases during monsoon.  While GHMC claims that fogging operations are being taken up at regular intervals, the corporators said that anti-larval operations were not being done on regular basis, and even fogging carried out by Entomology wing was not satisfactory as there was no impact on the control of mosquito menace.

Khairatabad corporator Vijayalakshmi said that there was a total lack of coordination between elected represnetatives and GHMC officials. After hearing the complaints, Baba Fasiuddin directed GHMC officials to take up a special drive in coordination with corporators, particularly those whose jurisdiction fell under Musi river, tanks, lakes and nalas.

