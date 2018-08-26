New GHMC chief signs first order for flood relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council’s newly-appointed commissioner M Dana Kishore took charge on Saturday and signed his first order regarding the contribution of one-day basic pay of gazetted and non-gazetted employees of GHMC - a sum of `1.20 crore - towards Kerala CM’s distress relief fund (CMDRF). He said he would strive for all round development of Hyderabad and make the city as one of the best livable cities in the world.

Dana Kishore took over from B Janardhan Reddy at GHMC Head Office. While interacting with media, he said that role of citizens is key to the overall development of a city.

Hyderabad has a historical importance which is one-of-its-kind in the country, with cosmopolitan nature, he said and added that he would adopt the suggestions of mayor Bonthu Rammohan, corporators and officials with an aim to make the city as a global city.

Dana Kishore said that from the past experience of his service as Rangareddy collector and water board managing director, it would be helpful to perform the duties of GHMC Commissioner in an appropriate manner.

Later, the new commissioner, in an interaction with all the zonal commissioners, additional commissioners, chief engineers, HoDs, enquired about various civic issues and expressed certain points to be properly taken care of for the overall development of the city.