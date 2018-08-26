Ranga Reddy Nagar residents lament development work that eludes ward

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If one looks at the number of pending proposals yet to be implemented in Ranga Reddy Nagar of Quthbullapur, the list is sure to run into pages. From incomplete relaying of roads to abandoned construction works, development works elude the ward, rue residents.

For instance, at Giri Nagar colony, the civic authorities have failed to re-carpet roads after installing water pipelines. The craters along the stretch formed are turning to be disastrous for the locals.

“For four months now, the road work has been left unattended. Even during a recent visit, the corporator passed by this road but work has not resumed till now,” said Uma Rani, a resident. The problem persists in areas like Giri Nagar and Guru Murthy Nagar.

Even a community hall at Venkat Ram Reddy Nagar has been kept useless for two years now, as the expansion of work relating to the hall has been left unattended.

“We were promised that a gymnasium would come up in the extended room here. A reading room was also meant to be set up as part of the plan but nothing has been set up till now. Let alone the promises, the construction of the hall has been left unattended for two years now,” said R Sai Kumar, a resident.

When contacted, KP Vivekanand, MLA of Quthbullapur constituency said: “Keeping in mind the engineering constraints, the relaying of works has been delayed. As soon as the pipelines sit properly, we will initiate the relaying of roads.”

The legislator also pointed out that water crisis in the ward has been solved to a major extent after setting up reservoirs. “The reservoirs have come to the aid and so the completing of pending drainage works in Chenna Reddy Nagar. KT Rama Rao himself instructed us to complete the works through Mana Nagaram program,” he said.

Accident prone area

About three kilometres stretch from IDPL X roads to Jagathgirigutta Kaman has no divider separating the two-way lane. Due to this, the residents commuting through the roads are faced with dangers, often leading to accidents.

“There has been a proposal to build a divider as the stretch is an accident-prone area. Street lights along the median were also to be set up but the works have not yet started,” observed Garige Shanker, President, Giri Nagar.