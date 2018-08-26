Secunderabad Cantonment Board to get MoD clearance to shift Tirumalgiri dumpyard?

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief for residents of Tirumalgiri, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has sent a proposal to the Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) to shift the dumping yard at an open space adjacent to a community hall in Tirumalgiri to a 2-acre land in Military Dairy Farm area. While DGDE is yet to send its affirmation for the proposal, SCB officials speaking to Express on condition of anonymity, said that there have been positive signs from the DGDE that the proposal will be accepted.

Speaking to Express, SCB vice president J Ramakrishna confirmed that the proposal for shifting the dump yard from Tirumalgiri to Military Dairy Farm has been sent to DGDE, Pune. He said, “We had identified 2-3 alternative sites for shifting of the dump yard form Tirumalgiri. After analysing all alternative sites, Military Dairy Farm was decided upon. We are awaiting No Objection Certificate from the DGDE now.”

SCB elected member from Ward 7, P Bhagya Shree, said, “If the dumping yard gets shifted, the playground, community hall and library located adjacent to dumping yard in Tirumalgiri can be rendered useful again.”

The open space located at ward 7 of SCB in Tirumalgiri, which was converted into a dump yard by the SCB around three years ago, used to once serve as a playground.

In the last three years, residents and elected members from ward 7 have submitted several representations to the SCB and conducted a protest on the issue. However, as per sources, although the decision to send the proposal to DGDE was taken in May itself, it was sent only last month.

Only once-a-year relief

It’s only once a year that the residents of the area could get relief from the stench from the dumping yard. This was when the President of India visited Hyderabad for his Southern Sojourn, as the Tirumalgiri dumping yard is located on the way to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Bollarum. This time of the year, dumping of garbage is stopped.