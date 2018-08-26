Toddler drowns in neighbour’s water sump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old boy, who went to play at his neighbour’s house, died after he accidentally slipped and fell into a water sump at Boduppal on Saturday.

The boy identified as K Rakshith, stepped on the sump cover, which was not properly covered and fell into it.

The residents heard the noise and found the boy in the sump and alerted the police. Meanwhile, Rakshith’s parents staged a protest in front of the house, blaming the house owner for being negligent in not ensuring that the sump was closed properly.

According to police, Rakshith has been going to the house located opposite to play with a girl, who resides there.

“Based on a complaint by the boy’s father, a case for causing death due to negligence has been registered. We are also analysing the CC footage at the spot. Based on the evidence and other clues, the investigation will proceed,” B Srinivas, SI of Medipally police station said.