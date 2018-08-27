App helps trace missing woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Trimulgherry police on Sunday traced a mentally disabled woman who had been missing and handed her over to family members.

The rescued woman is M Shantamma, resident of Nacharam police limits of Rachakonda. Inspector R Rajeswar Rao said that the police noticed a woman who was moving in their police limits suspiciously and brought her to the police station.

The police used facial recognition system and verified missing persons details. “We obtained details of woman from the app stating that her name is Shantamma, resident of Nacharam. In 2017, a missing case was registered against her. She is mentally disabled and had left home. We provided proper medical care to the woman and handed over to her family members,’’ Inspector said.