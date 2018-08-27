Home Cities Hyderabad

Gokul chat, Lumbini Park blasts: Verdict in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case postponed till September 4

Gandham Gurumurthy, Defence Counsel said that the Magistrate had postponed the judgment, as the evidence is in voluminous quantity, due to which the verdict could not be prepared.

Published: 27th August 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of Gokul Chat blast

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pronouncement of the final verdict in the sensational twin blasts case of 2007, scheduled for today, was postponed to September 4.

The IV Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally, conducted the final proceedings in the case on Monday. 

Five of the eight accused in the case presently lodged at the Cherlapally central prison were produced before the court through video conferencing facility from the prison.

He further added that a verdict is expected in the next hearing on September 4.

It may be recalled that the blast at Gokul Chat and Lumbini park that rocked the city on August 25, 2007, had claimed 43 lives and left 72 persons injured.

TNIE had reported that the verdict which was expected today was likely to be first of its kind for Telangana as it was decided to be over video conferencing. 

