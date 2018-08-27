Home Cities Hyderabad

Inter Board discriminating against private junior colleges?

With no decision on the fate of these colleges forthcoming, it has given college managements another opportunity to allege discrimination at the hands of TSBIE.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Affiliation continues to be a thorn in the flesh for private junior colleges with over 60 such colleges across the state still awaiting clearance from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). As many as 40 of these colleges are in Hyderabad district. Elsewhere in the state, another 42 colleges are also waiting for approval from the board to shift premises.

With no decision on the fate of these colleges forthcoming, it has given college managements another opportunity to allege discrimination at the hands of TSBIE.

Refuting allegations that the government institutions get any leeway in getting affiliations, B Jayaprada, District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), said that they too have to abide by the regulation and apply for the affiliation like others. “Since most colleges have single-storeyed buildings, several norms pertaining to certifications and NOC are not required and this makes the process easier and faster,” she said.

A Satyanarayana, secretary, Telangana Residential Institutions Education Society (TRIES) which upgraded 27 schools to Intermediate level, said affiliation process was “a mere formality” as most of them had relatively new buildings and there was no need for structure fitness certificate or corpus fund.
“Unlike private colleges, where a zoology lecturer could teach botany in case of staff crunch, in government institutions the recruitment process is stringent and is done only after proper verification. This simplifies the affiliation process and reduces the need for in-depth verification,” explained Md Abdul Khalik, joint secretary (academic) of TSBIE.  

On August 10, a high-level meeting was at which deputy chief minister (education) Kadiam Srihari, IT minister KT Rama Rao and officials of the Intermediate Board and fire department discussed the affiliation issue. Even though a fortnight has elapsed, the board has not received any official communication from the government on the issue.

A TSBIE official said that it was decided that since most colleges had started operations way before the board started demanding various certifications and NOCs, only two aspects _ sufficient number of exit and entry points and fire extinguishers _ would be considered for the Fire NOC. Fire NOC has been the most controversial aspect of the affiliation process this year. “The third criterion _ to allow easy access for fire tenders to enter school premises _ has been done away with and replaced with a declaration from the school management stating that it would be responsible for any fire accident,” reveals the official. 

Bandh today by Pvt Jr colleges

Meanwhile, private junior college managements claim that they are disappointed that there is no “positive response or even assurance” from the high-level meeting. Gouri Satish, president of Telangana Private Junior Colleges, said that the discrimination being meted out to private colleges forced them to give a call for bandh on  August 27. “The future of 32,000 students of 62 colleges that have not got login is in peril. Already, 890 colleges have been shut down in the state on account of TSBIE’s regulations,”
he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Inter Board Telangana State Board Private junior colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6