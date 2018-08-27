Quota in MBBS seats for terror victims: cops still hunting for ‘right candidates’ 

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city police have, of late, been knocking on the doors of certain denizens in a bid to identify whether they are victims of terror attacks. This is with respect to a circular from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing educational avenues for such persons.

The MHA has allocated MBBS/BDS seats from the Central pool for relatives of such for the academic year 2018-2019.

However, as of now, the police have reportedly found no one eligible.

The city police were recently issued a circular in which the MHA stated that it would provide assistance to victims in securing medical seats if he/she has qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- 2018.

Officials further clarified that they won’t be conducting any examinations, but that it would only be through NEET exam.

The police have started the verification process by visiting their residences and collecting details.

A senior police official said, “There were several bomb blast incidents in the city and a number of persons were killed and several were injured. We have data of victims and their addresses.”

Those who can apply for the seats include children whose parents were killed by terrorists, those families whose sole bread-earners were murdered in the incident, and wards of victims with permanent disability.

“Based on the information, we are verifying details. If any person from a victim’s family is found eligible, we will send their details to MHA ,’’ the police official said, adding that the details of the eligible candidates have to be sent to officials by August 27.

In the application form for eligible candidates, the city police would have to provide the details of the terrorist attack including the name of the organisation, nature of injury, disability caused to the victim, the data and place of terror incident. Police would also give details of ex-gratia obtained by the victim’s family in the application.