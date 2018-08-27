Twelve students rusticated by CBIT for ‘vandalism’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The protests by students against the fee hike by Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) since December last culminated on Sunday in the rustication of 12 students for a period of 16 days. The period can be extended to even a semester depending upon the defence they will put in before the college’s enquiry committee whom they will have to meet after their 16-day rustication period.

The engineering college issued a show-cause notice, signed by principal Dr P Ravinder Reddy, on Sunday in which it accused the 12 students of second and third year of engineering, of sloganeering, disrupting classes, forcefully closing the gates of the college, arguing with security personnel and preventing college buses from leaving the campus on August 20 and 21.

The college also accused the 12 students of vandalism by forcibly entering examination halls where second, third and fourth year exams were being conducted, tearing answer sheets of students and throwing them, bringing in people from outside the campus to obstruct examinations on campus on August 23.

The students have been rusticated from August 27 till September 11. Each of them has been given time slots on September 10 and 11 in which they will have to appear before an enquiry committee and show cause as to why they should not be rusticated for the semester. The CBIT claimed that it had proof in the form of videos and photographs of the students’ involvement in vandalism.