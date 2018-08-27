Home Cities Hyderabad

Twelve students rusticated by CBIT for ‘vandalism’

The protests by students against the fee hike by Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) since December last culminated on Sunday in the rustication of 12 students for a period of 16 days. 

Published: 27th August 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The protests by students against the fee hike by Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) since December last culminated on Sunday in the rustication of 12 students for a period of 16 days. The period can be extended to even a semester depending upon the defence they will put in before the college’s enquiry committee whom they will have to meet after their 16-day rustication period.

The engineering college issued a show-cause notice, signed by principal Dr P Ravinder Reddy, on Sunday in which it accused the 12 students of second and third year of engineering, of sloganeering, disrupting classes, forcefully closing the gates of the college, arguing with security personnel and preventing college buses from leaving the campus on August 20 and 21.

The college also accused the 12 students of vandalism by forcibly entering examination halls where second, third and fourth year exams were being conducted, tearing answer sheets of students and throwing them, bringing in people from outside the campus to obstruct examinations on campus on August 23.

The students have been rusticated from August 27 till September 11. Each of them has been given time slots on September 10 and 11 in which they will have to appear before an enquiry committee and show cause as to why they should not be rusticated for the semester. The CBIT claimed that it had proof in the form of videos and photographs of the students’ involvement in vandalism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBIT Students rusticated Vandalism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6