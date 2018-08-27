Twin blast case verdict keeps cops on their toes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the verdict in the 2007 twin blasts case, security has been beefed up at vital installations in the city, including in the IT corridor. Senior police officials claimed that there is no specific alert, but forces are being mobilised as a precautionary measure. Vulnerable locations have also been identified, to control if any protests or crowds gathering after the judgement is pronounced. Meanwhile, a three tier security cover had already been deployed in the premises of Cherlapally Central Prison, where a special court would pronounce the verdict on Monday.

Senior police officials on condition of anonymity said elaborate bandobast has been put in place during verdicts in such cases in the past. The similar alert would be in place this time also. Pickets are set up and patrolling has been intensified round the clock to keep a tab on the public movement in specific locations.

Another official added that general alert had been issued to all the forces, patrolling teams and additional forces have also been put in place to attend any emergency. Vulnerable locations, crowded places in the city, places were protests take place usually and the connecting roads are all being monitored through electronic surveillance.

Police also feel that irrespective of the verdict, there will be no disturbance anywhere in the city, as both incidents had targeted heavily crowded public places and had claimed lives of people from different communities.

“However we do not want to take any chance and are ready with our own preparatory measures to handle the post verdict reactions if any,” the official said.

Speeding up the trial

It may be mentioned here that the accused were shifted to the Cherlapally prison campus in June, this year to speed up the trial.