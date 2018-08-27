Twin blasts verdict over video call?

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The verdict of the 2007 twin blasts — expected to be pronounced today — is likely to be a first-of-its-kind for Telangana. The pronouncement, in all likelihood, would be held through video conference with all the five accused remaining lodged in their prison cells in high-security barracks. This, despite the special court being located in another building on the Cherlapally prison campus itself.

Considering the sensitivity of the case that claimed 43 lives and left as many as 72 injured, the court has ‘informed’ the prisons officials to make necessary arrangements for the facility so that the prisoners do not get to step out of their high-security barracks. “We have been informed by district magistrate that a video conference will be held to pronounce the judgment keeping in mind the security concerns and anticipation of a large crowd. The trial has been happening in physical court till now, but video conference will be used for the first time in this case,” informed sources.

“Jails are equipped with video conference facility and it is used whenever the presence of accused is not required in the court. It reduces the costs incurred, deployment of manpower, and security threat that is always there,” said VK Singh, director general, prisons and correctional services, when contacted.

Though obesity is not covered under several insurance claims, an insurance company has been rapped by a consumer forum for refusing to pay heed to a health insurance claim. The consumer won a compensation of `1 lakh besides getting an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

Kiranmayiee (name changed), a resident of Amberpet, who has been suffering from morbid obesity, a condition wherein BMI of a person is more than 40, got her treatment done at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai, in January 2014. After three months of treatment, she paid over Rs 5 lakh towards expenses. After reaching the city, her husband T Ramdas claimed for insurance of Rs 2 lakh from New India Assurance Company as they were holding a health insurance policy.

But the third party agency that conducted an investigation didn’t process the claim. They claimed that the treatment for morbidities doesn’t come under their policy terms and considers it to be a cosmetic surgery. Meanwhile, the district consumer forum 2 that recently pronounced the order held that the surgery was inevitable, failing to undergo would lead to health complications. “Morbid obesity is a serious disease that may be associated with severe complications, many of which are life-threatening.

It was not aimed at improving the physical appearance of the complainant or to enhance his beauty. It was aimed at ensuring that he does not develop complications which may later prove to be life-threatening,” the president quoted from a judgment pronounced by National consumer redressal forum. He then directed insurance company to pay the insurance amount of Rs 2 lakh and directed to pay Rs15,000 towards mental agony & Rs 10,000 for court charges.