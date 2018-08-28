Get ready to make the rainy weekends cheery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Read a travel book about treks and trips across the Himalayas; know the story of two strangers who never meet but are connected through a series of handwritten letters – written by one and discovered by the other; learn how to live life through your 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond; and train yourself to supercharge your brain and improve your memory drastically and immediately. This bookshelf has these reads to offer for this weekend.

The Land of the Moonlit Snows;

Author: Gaurav Punj

Publisher: Tranquebar

Price: Rs 399

Pages: 203

When city-dwellers meet the mountains, stories manifest themselves -- and this is exactly what happened to the author of this book, who has been trekking in the Himalayas for well over a decade now. Of narrow escapes from remote valleys, encounters with the wild, treks across snow-covered passes and fl ower-fi lled meadows, blended with the kindness of locals and their food, culture and festivals -- all of these real stories in the book attempt to suggest that exploration is for everyone. And you may want to travel to the mountains after reading it.

The 4-Week Memory Challenge

Author: Shireen Stephen

Publisher: Rupa

Price: Rs 295

Pages: 237

Designed for all ages and abilities, ‘The 4-Week Memory Challenge’ is a simple guide that provides day-byday training to supercharge your brain and improve your memory drastically and immediately. The book claims that in just one month, you will discover how to unlock the phenomenal power of your memory and learn how to use it to its maximum potential. What’s more, you will fi nd that your memory is noticeably sharper and your mind is much more active. From fun rhymes and music to taking long memory journeys, this book is the perfect way to fl ex your mental muscles and train your brain.

Fit After 40

Author: Sheela Nambiar

Publisher: Hachette

Price: Rs 399

Pages: 333

An old adage goes that age is all in one’s mind. However, the 40s bring on a series of changes – mentally, physically and emotionally – that we scarcely anticipate and usually deny. Instead of viewing it as a turning point to a new, enhanced experience of life, many of us are left bewildered and in crisis. Applying her experience as an obstetrician and gynaecologist, and a fi tness and lifestyle consultant, Dr Sheela Nambiar brings to you this holistic health guide that ensures that the decades ahead of your 40s are the best yet. This book contains tests to assess your current fi tness levels and help determine the best course of action for you insights into why we gain weight after 40 and how to control it; daily exercises that will help restore vitality and maintain your posture, balance and fl exibility, and ways to improve your sleep patterns and nutritional intake.