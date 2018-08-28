Government hospitals in ‘pink’ of health

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Move over corporate hospitals, the Telangana government is in the process of improving the aesthetics and infrastructure of government healthcare centres to match, or even surpass, their private peers. This applies to district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHC) and maternity hospitals. Currently, paying rooms at Government Area Hospital in Malakpet are being spruced up. Around a year ago, the Out-Patient sections at the Area Hospital and King Koti District Hospital got a complete makeover. In fact, the aesthetics in some sections of the hospitals are no less pleasing than plush corporate hospitals.

Not limiting the upgraded aesthetics to government district hospitals and PHCs in the city, Out-Patient sections, building exteriors, and emergency wards in 17 more district hospitals are getting facelift: steel benches will be provided, images such as of a fetus in womb will be painted on pillars and LED sign boards directing people to emergency ward will be put up.

Kondapur Government hospital devotes an entire section to children’s play area | Sathya Keerthi

“Under first phase, seven hospitals in city were developed. The same architectural aspects will be implemented in developing 17 more hospitals in the State. Mostly, facelift will be given to Out-Patient areas and exteriors walls of buildings,” said Dr B Shiva Prasad, commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

Apart from the district hospitals and PHCs, standards in labour rooms in maternity hospitals are being improved too. About a year ago, labour rooms in the Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, were improved.