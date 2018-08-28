The solstice in heart: Sadia Khan's Poetry

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Poets belong to different cities as much as they do to their different selves in the meantime churning whatever they cross or witness. What follows subsequently may not be that promising a shiny meadow but offers you a glade to wander in. What you experience may be different, but experience it still is. Sadia Khan, who divides her time between Agra and Delhi, traverses between topographies and timelines making you wonder as to which era the poems belong. In her début poetry book ‘In My Patina Cup’ she explores different nuances of life and love seen through the prism of a Romantic soul. The 57 poems in the collection explore the terrain the poet traverses not to reach to a specific destination but to showcase what lies between them though sometimes one feels she could have let time ripen the sap in the verses a bit more. Nonetheless, she lets her heart flow that rises and sinks with the ebb and flow of words as you flip through the pages.

In one of her poems ‘My Panacea!’ she reincarnates her heart as a womb carrying a thousand miseries. Is she rediscovering the philosophy of life? Or dissecting it? Perhaps she’s doing both by choosing a few explicit words. In the lines that follow she connects the grave with her happiness. The brevity of the poem is her strength as if she’s uttering dark words with a happy ruddy face in quick succession. What’s left at the end of the stanza is a dim glow that travels all the way from the structure of the poem to meet the reader[s]. This search actually begins from the poem ‘How To Be’ in which she addresses the Hamletian flaw to be or not be. But the realm she chooses in the poem exists between the secrets of Life and Death.

There are no searchlights here, instead a Quranic verse ‘every soul shall have a taste of death’ holds its space in one line standing out as a lighthouse in the middle of a sobbing ocean. She ends her search with a moan of ‘tell me how not to be…’ The poet not just tries to excavate the secrets of life but also takes the role of the lover and the beloved. In some of the poems, though her cries are aloud, she keeps the grief of the heart subtle. The poem ‘Wayfarer’ offers a taste of terseness, bitterness and sweetness in a few lines. She describes the scent of her lover as that of cobalt far away in a leaden countryside. To her he tastes like metal remaining a rustic raw hamlet where she walks alone. He doesn’t share any secrets with her though allows her to trot along his rugged landscape.

Sadia is the moan of loneliness herself here. In ‘See’, she plays with a pinch of glass and dissolves the same in both hers and a young boy’s world. We can expect a lot of glitter but also drops of blood whenever the human heart comes into contact with the powdered glass. This and more is what the reader can expect to get from the book. For the ones who are not much familiar with Romantic Era of poetry might feel a bit baffled with the poet’s use of archaic words in her verses.

Publisher: AUTHORSPRESS

Price: Rs 295

Saima Afreen

