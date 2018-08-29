Home Cities Hyderabad

Fresh beginnings at Relief Art Gallery

What catches your eye is not just the palette, but the slightly protruded surface of the trees and rivers in his opuses ready to burst forward from their frames(s).

Khaleel(L) with Renowned Artist of Hyderabad Mr Surya Prakash. (Photo | Facebook/ReliefArtGallery)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artist Khaleel is a busy man taking care of his newly opened Relief Art Gallery at Road No. 2, Banjara Hills. The property is painted in a serene white still fresh with the smell of paint. Under the milky lights glow some of his large canvases holding boulders and forts of the Deccan region. The earthen colours balance the bright light all around. What catches your eye is not just the palette, but the slightly protruded surface of the trees and rivers in his opuses ready to burst forward from their frames(s).

Well, this is the technique called relief practised by several artists in the country and Khaleel specialises in this. Showing us around the 4,300 Sq Ft area, he ushers us into his studio where a large window overlooks the bustling cityscape outside. Inside, an array of brushes and paint boxes lie near a half-finished canvas. The rain outside is perfect for sipping some warm tea while talking about art in the city. The artist shares more about his beloved project, “Relief form will be the highlight of our shows while we showcase the works of other artists as well. I had the idea of opening an art gallery for the past few years which can be a haven for artists in their early career phase. The studio inside will help the purpose.”

Come September 3 and the first art show comprising several of his works will open to public and will be on till September 30. Most of the artworks will be on the surroundings of Hyderabad. The oeuvres on display already reflect his penchant for the landscape. He shares, “My father, the noted artist Aziz, gave me a lot of freedom to focus on the themes that I’d chosen. I grew up seeing him work and even discontinued my art studies at JNTU to assist him.” But why has he chosen to incorporate relief in his works? The reply comes with a smile, “It’s three-dimensional in terms of form and presents a different take on aesthetics. Other than that it challenges you, demanding at least 15-20 days of hard work to emerge on the canvas.”

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress
@Sfreen

