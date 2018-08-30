Home Cities Hyderabad

Cranberries: The little red super food with a big power punch

Packed with phytonutrients (naturally derived plant compounds), cranberries are a great choice for the health-conscious consumer.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cranberries are one of the top antioxidant-rich foods, packing in more antioxidants ounce-for-ounce than other superfoods  like spinach and green tea.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multiple scientific research suggests that the  humble cranberry, coral red berries that is sour, tart and aromatic in flavor, carry naturally-occurring compounds that have a number of favorable effects on human health. Packed with phytonutrients (naturally derived plant compounds), cranberries are a great choice for the health-conscious consumer.

They are a very good source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and manganese, as well as a good source of vitamin E, vitamin K, copper and pantothenic acid. It's no wonder the magical little berries have been dubbed as super fruits! Cranberries are one of the top antioxidant-rich foods, packing in more antioxidants ounce-for-ounce than other superfoods  like spinach and green tea. For these reasons and more, cranberries deserve full recognition as a health-supportive fruit that can bring multiple benefits to a meal plan. They are available in a wide variety of forms including fresh fruit, frozen, juice and dried. All forms of cranberry products provide similar health benefits and are easy to incorporate into the diet.

Here are 7 reasons to eat cranberries all year round:Prevents Cancer: Anthocyanins, procyanidins, and flavonols in cranberries were all documented to have potential effects on cancer  prevention. The cardiometabolic effects of cranberries have been investigated in several clinical trials. It was found that cranberries positively affect atherosclerotic cholesterol profiles and that they reduced several cardiometabolic risk factors.

Urinary Tract Health: The study results of multiple kinds of research suggest that cranberry products have shown to reduce the incidence & recurrence of urinary tract infection (UTI). A specific type of flavonoid, proanthocyanidins (PAC), in cranberries provide urinary tract benefits by interfering with the ability of pathogenic P- fimbriated Escherichia coli (E. coli) to stick to the urinary tract lining, thus preventing the bacteria from multiplying further and hence facilitating in their removal from the body.
Heart Health: According to a 2016 study cranberry juice helps improve blood flow and blood vessel function — both good for the heart! There are multiple other studies which state that cranberries increase (HDL) good cholesterol in the body because they contain high levels of antioxidant flavonoids and polyphenols.

This helps in reducing the risk of atherosclerosis, which are the major cause for ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol silting up in arteries, reducing blood flow and leading to angina, thrombosis and heart attacks.
Gut Health: Several emerging evidence from numerous studies shows that cranberry may affect the gut microbiota, as well as reduce intestinal inflammation. Cranberries have also been known to support microbiome health by strengthening gut defense systems and protecting against infection – meaning they can help keep many important systems running smoothly. Anti-Inflammatory Effect: Cranberries are often called nature’s anti-inflammatory berries. Anti-inflammatory activity of cranberry was discovered in 2009. Cranberry juice or cranberries have been shown to inhibit the colonisation of H.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Phytonutrients Vitamin C Cranberries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals