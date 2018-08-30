Cranberries: The little red super food with a big power punch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multiple scientific research suggests that the humble cranberry, coral red berries that is sour, tart and aromatic in flavor, carry naturally-occurring compounds that have a number of favorable effects on human health. Packed with phytonutrients (naturally derived plant compounds), cranberries are a great choice for the health-conscious consumer.

They are a very good source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and manganese, as well as a good source of vitamin E, vitamin K, copper and pantothenic acid. It's no wonder the magical little berries have been dubbed as super fruits! Cranberries are one of the top antioxidant-rich foods, packing in more antioxidants ounce-for-ounce than other superfoods like spinach and green tea. For these reasons and more, cranberries deserve full recognition as a health-supportive fruit that can bring multiple benefits to a meal plan. They are available in a wide variety of forms including fresh fruit, frozen, juice and dried. All forms of cranberry products provide similar health benefits and are easy to incorporate into the diet.

Here are 7 reasons to eat cranberries all year round:Prevents Cancer: Anthocyanins, procyanidins, and flavonols in cranberries were all documented to have potential effects on cancer prevention. The cardiometabolic effects of cranberries have been investigated in several clinical trials. It was found that cranberries positively affect atherosclerotic cholesterol profiles and that they reduced several cardiometabolic risk factors.

Urinary Tract Health: The study results of multiple kinds of research suggest that cranberry products have shown to reduce the incidence & recurrence of urinary tract infection (UTI). A specific type of flavonoid, proanthocyanidins (PAC), in cranberries provide urinary tract benefits by interfering with the ability of pathogenic P- fimbriated Escherichia coli (E. coli) to stick to the urinary tract lining, thus preventing the bacteria from multiplying further and hence facilitating in their removal from the body.

Heart Health: According to a 2016 study cranberry juice helps improve blood flow and blood vessel function — both good for the heart! There are multiple other studies which state that cranberries increase (HDL) good cholesterol in the body because they contain high levels of antioxidant flavonoids and polyphenols.

This helps in reducing the risk of atherosclerosis, which are the major cause for ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol silting up in arteries, reducing blood flow and leading to angina, thrombosis and heart attacks.

Gut Health: Several emerging evidence from numerous studies shows that cranberry may affect the gut microbiota, as well as reduce intestinal inflammation. Cranberries have also been known to support microbiome health by strengthening gut defense systems and protecting against infection – meaning they can help keep many important systems running smoothly. Anti-Inflammatory Effect: Cranberries are often called nature’s anti-inflammatory berries. Anti-inflammatory activity of cranberry was discovered in 2009. Cranberry juice or cranberries have been shown to inhibit the colonisation of H.