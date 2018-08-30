Home Cities Hyderabad

Newborn abandoned at temple saved

Inspector R Saidulu said that they received information from one M Bhagyalaxmi, who reportedly noticed a crying baby amid the bushes at the temple.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:06 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newborn girl, allegedly abandoned by unknown persons at Shivalayam temple in Vampuguda locality, was rescued by Jawaharnagar police on Wednesday. Inspector R Saidulu said that they received information from one M Bhagyalaxmi, who reportedly noticed a crying baby amid the bushes at the temple.

“We immediately rushed to the place and rescued the child and shifted to the hospital. The doctors have provided proper medical care to her and the child is stable. Later, we handed over the girl to child welfare officials for regular care,’’ the inspector said.  Police have issued notices to hospital managements to provide details regarding the women who gave birth to the girl for verification.

