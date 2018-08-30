Now, GHMC to use manufactured (rock) sand in 50:50 ratio

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will, in the near future, use manufactured sand (rock sand) and natural river sand in the ratio of 50:50 for laying concrete cement roads, constructing flyovers, grade separators, two-bedroom houses, stormwater drains and in other engineering works in order to avoid over-exploitation of natural resources and to make the ecosystem sustainable.

GHMC officials told Express that as per the Preamble to Schedule of Rates (SoR), 2018-19, manufactured sand or rock sand should be substituted proportionately, and the corporation has to use manufactured sand and natural river sand in equal ratio. The state government issued orders in May, directing the departments of roads & buildings (R&B), Command Area Development (ICAD), panchayat raj and rural water supply to use rock sand and natural river sand in equal ratio. Now that it has been included in Preamble to SoR 2018-19, it should be implemented by GHMC too.

GHMC chief engineer Mohammed Ziauddin said instructions were issued to the superintending engineers and executive engineers to follow the orders while executing works henceforth. These include the works already sanctioned and are in progress, in all the mixes of cement concrete and in the items of work where natural river sand was used earlier.

Usage of rock sand is cost-effective and brings down the cost of engineering works by up to 10 per cent. If M20 grade of concrete is used with 100 pc natural river sand, the cost comes to around `5,016 per cubic metre whereas the cost will be around `4,975 per CuM if manufactured sand and natural sand are used in equal measure.

The government has asked various departments to encourage the use of manufactured sand as alternative to river sand in order to conserve the environment on the one hand and to overcome the problem of growing shortage of natural sand on the other. In its orders on regulation of sand mining, it said usage of manufactured sand by bulk consumers. Manufactured sand is produced from hard granite stone by crushing. Crushed fine aggregate produced from a suitable source material.

The utility of and demand for manufactured sand increased considerably over a period of time due to certification by reputed scientific organisations such as National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM), National Academy of Construction (NAC), BICARD, a scientific research and certification laboratory in the department of civil engineering JNTU,Hyderabad. The technical viability of manufactured sand has been established without doubt.

