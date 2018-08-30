Runki Goswami's music heals

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD:If Nietzsche, the famous German philosopher, said that without music life would be mistake, he was absolutely correct. That’s how the sound of a gushing stream or skittering leaves is comforting to mind to the extent of relieving the tired brain cells. For musician and singer Runki Goswami, known for her Telugu compositions such as Ni andelasandarilo and Teen maar beatulakki, it is also a powerful therapy, a channel of healing. The Gurgaon-based music director was in town. She enthralled one and all with her performance ‘Heirloom Collection of Indian Folk’ at Lamakaan on Tuesday evening and talked to us about the therapeutic powers of music.

She reminisces her childhood and with a distant gaze in her eyes shares, “When I was small, and if I had a headache I’d sing or listen to music and in no time my trouble would wane away. Even now after years if I get congestion in the chest, music releases it instantly.” She shares about an incident which occurred after her concert on legendary yesteryear Bollywood singer Geeta Dutt in Delhi in 2015. it so happened that an oncologist, who was a bit sick, attended her event and after it got over went ahead and spoke to her as to how after listening to the songs he felt much better. Runki shares, “The medical practitioner elaborated to me how they use music during chemotherapy to heal patients. That’s when the idea of delving into the study of ancient ragas struck me and I began exploring their healing properties.”

Though for music therapy certified therapists are required, Runki says that even then there are ways which can help a person feel much better if s/he listens to soothing music. She shares, “Many sects in India chanted mantras in a typical way to alleviate certain diseases. The musical trinity of India, Saint Thyagaraja, Syama Sastri and Muthuswami Dikshitar cured stomach aches of many. These Ragas work best when heard or sung at particular hours of the day. Elements in the parent ragas with their ascending (aaroh) and descending (avroh) notes govern moods.”

Scientists say that when millions of the nerve cells in our system communicate with one another and send signals to the brain, such lightning-speed activity produces electricity thus producing electrical wave like activity in the brain. These are classified as beta, alpha, theta and delta waves. The first one is of alertness which is what we all experience almost everyday with our daily stress, logical decisions etc. When the mind experiences alpha waves it begins to relax. And this is what music produces in our mind. No wonder one feels tranquil after listening to soft notes – the kind which is soothing. Runki adds to this, “Many songs are based on the healing ragas that’s why it heals automatically without us consciously realising it.” Many people come to her asking what kind of music they sould listen to. “Many have felt better afterwards and didn’t need medicines,” she says.

What about folk songs? Do they have similar kind of healing properties? Or is the case somewhat different here? She explains, “Folk music is by the people, of the people and for the people. Their songs contain their day-to-day emotions which can be relatable to any human being. Their melodies penetrate the mind more intensely which echo deep within sitting under the layers of memories.” She calls folk music natural healing agent which is very much rooted within our DNA. Ask her what her favourite folk music is and pat comes the reply: “Rajasthani!” Does it mean she travels in the forsaken pockets of the country? “Not exactly. But I make sure that whichever place I go to I listen to the local musicians to get a hang of their notes.” Other than that she loves listening to the singers outside the temples, “Their music has such fresh appeal.”

The multilingual singer rues that the film industry is money-oriented although figures like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Amit Trivedi are more music-oriented. She adds, “There’s no support from the ministry of art and culture as well.” Amid all this she is working on her next album due for release in 2019. And it’s going to have the ragas with healing properties.

— Saima Afreen

