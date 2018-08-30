Techception puts fun back into Gitam campus life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "I don’t remember my college result, but I can remember my college fun” quoted by APJ Abdul Kalam. He says that technical events will be the best events he remembers. In an attempt to give memories to students, the Innovation Centre of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, organised a one-day ‘Techception’ on Wednesday. About 570 students participated in seven events and two games. The objective of the event was technology with fun.

The event featured technical events like Geometric Charades, Display your Artistic Skills, Mind Games, Come, exhibit the potential of your brain’s ROM and games like on the battle ground of PUBG & MINI-MILITIA etc. The interesting events like Hunt Royale (Treasure Hunt), Quiz (to demonstrate your competency) and Binary Hop (Try your luck with the logic gates) also took part in this event. The winners bagged gift vouchers and winner certificates. The campus was replete with happy students taking selfies and groupies.