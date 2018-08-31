Accept our demand for free ride: Schools to TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours: that seems to be the logic when it comes to relationships of convenience. After private schools were asked to spare their buses to transport TRS supporters to Pragathi Nivedana Sabha venue, managements of these schools seem to have become emboldened again to demand they be exempted from fire and traffic rules.

For a while now, schools have been demanding they be exempted from these rules claiming their schools were established even before these rules came into effect. The schools, however, have installed fire safety equipment as per norms. The other demand is to fix property tax and power tariffs for these schools on par with residential rates. S Madhusudhan, Telangana president, TRSMA said that the 3 lakh employees of private schools should also be provided benefits like health cards, double bedroom houses etc., that is being extended to government school teachers.

Exams postponed

In view of the meeting to be held on September 2, various exams have been postponed. BRAOU postponed its entrance exams for M.Phil and Ph.D seats to Sept 19. Meanwhile, the TSPSC has been postponed to Sept 3.