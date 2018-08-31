Home Cities Hyderabad

Accept our demand for free ride: Schools to TRS

Management of the schools seem to have become emboldened again to demand they be exempted from fire and traffic rules.

Published: 31st August 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours: that seems to be the logic when it comes to relationships of convenience. After private schools were asked to spare their buses to transport TRS supporters to Pragathi Nivedana Sabha venue, managements of these schools seem to have become emboldened again to demand they be exempted from fire and traffic rules.

For a while now, schools have been demanding they be exempted from these rules claiming their schools were established even before these rules came into effect. The schools, however, have installed fire safety equipment as per norms.  The other demand is to fix property tax and power tariffs for these schools on par with residential rates. S Madhusudhan, Telangana president, TRSMA  said that the 3 lakh employees of private schools should also be provided benefits like health cards, double bedroom houses etc., that is being extended to government school teachers.

Exams postponed
In view of the meeting  to be held on September 2, various exams have been postponed. BRAOU postponed its entrance exams for M.Phil and Ph.D seats to Sept 19. Meanwhile, the TSPSC has been postponed to Sept 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private schools Pragathi Nivedana Sabha TRS Schools Demand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing