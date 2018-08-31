Chaos ensues at Secunderabad railway station as argument between staff and youth escalates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An argument between the staff of a paid parking lot at Secunderabad railway station and a youngster from Bihar, who had come to the city to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board entrance, turned violent when the former tried to force a few students out from the parking area. The parking staff allegedly attacked the students due to which the students retaliated. The situation turned chaotic with both groups chasing each other across the station premises and troubling the passengers.

The railway police, railway protection force and patrolling teams rushed to the spot in order to control the situation. One of the students was injured. According to police, around 200 students from Bihar had come to the railway station after the completion of the entrance test in order to take the evening train to Bihar. Due to lack of vacant seats at the station, they entered the paid parking area to sit. Parking lot in-charge Anand noticed this and asked them to move out of the area. When they refused to move, he tried to force them out. Anand allegedly assaulted the students and chased them along with other staff at the station. Police have detained the parking lot in-charge for assaulting the students. No complaints have been lodged.

Probe underway

Hyderabad: Gopalpuram station house officer Ch Sridhar said that a suo-moto case has been registered against Anand. The inquiry is underway.The students had come to the city from Bihar to appear for Railway Recruitment Board entrance examination, said police.