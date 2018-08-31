Potholes should be repaired by September 10: GHMC Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: By September 10, all the potholes in the city should be repaired and make them motorable and as many as 87 km of lanes are under road repairing should be also be completed in the given time frame, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said.

Commissioner held a meeting with Zonal Commissioners and Senior Engineering officials on Thursday and directed the officials to take up the repair works and complete them as per the deadline. To fill the potholes, he directed the engineering officials to purchase 10,000 bags of Shelmac, an instant road repair premix.