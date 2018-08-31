Home Cities Hyderabad

Shamshabad man stabbed, walks into police station with knife in abdomen

31st August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic incident, the owner of a timber depot at Mailardevpally came to the area police station with a knife stuck in his abdomen, after he was attacked by two unidentified persons at his office on Thursday evening. Police rushed him to Osmania hospital in a patrol mobile car. The man’s condition is said to be critical.

According to police, Narsingam (58) from Shamshabad owns a timber depot, located at a stone’s throw away from Mailardevpally police station. On Thursday evening, while he was at his office, two unidentified persons came and asked for Narsingam.

His brother Chandrashekar who was at the entrance, told them that he was in the office. The duo walked into the office and stabbed Narsingam and fled away. Seeing the two men run out of the office, his brother rushed in to find Narsingam in a pool of blood. He soon took him to the police station.

G Rajesh, SI, Mailardevpally police station, said that the victim was in shock and therefore could not give more details about the suspects, except that they spoke in Hindi and seemed like they are in their early 20s. A case under the charge of attempt to murder has been registered and investigation is underway.

