Hyderabad: 8-month-old boy kidnapped from Lalaguda railway station

Published: 01st December 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV grab of a man kidnapping the toddler | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eight-month-old baby boy was kidnapped from Lalaguda railway station here on Friday morning. The incident came to light when the boy’s mother was seen crying by the morning walkers, who then alerted the local police through Dial 100.

Secunderabad Railway police rushed to the spot and launched a hunt. The kidnapper is identified as Ghouse and reportedly known to the victim Eshwar’s parents. According to railway police, Eshwar’s parents Miraj and Srikanth were residing on the railway platform and eked out a living through rag picking. Three months ago Ghouse, who is also a rag picker, joined them and all three of them were staying together on the platform.

Police said that Eshwar’s parents had an argument over a petty issue on Thursday night, after which they went to sleep along with the baby. Adi Reddy, Inspector Secunderabad railway police, said that Miraj fed the baby at around 4.30 am and went to sleep again. When she woke up around 6 am, the baby was missing. She informed her husband Srikanth and later they found out that Ghouse was also missing.

Further inquiries revealed that Ghouse travelled to Secunderabad railway station along with the baby in an autorickshaw and got down at Rathifile bus stop, from there he took another autorickshaw and headed towards Nallakunta.

