Home Cities Hyderabad

Man lodges complaint against Lamakaan founder for missing eight spokes in national flag

The complainant, Raju Malthumkar of Jiaguda found that the number of spokes in Ashok Chakra in the flag’s illustration was only 16, against the specification as mandated by the Flag Code of India - 24

Published: 01st December 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian national flag (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking nationalism to a new height, a man from Jiaguda lodged a complaint with the Kulsumpura police regarding the number of spokes in the small illustration of Indian flag published in a Hyderabad-based English daily, leading to Lamakaan co-founder Ashhar Farhan being summoned by the police for questioning on Friday.

The English daily had carried a report on November 15 of India’s first privately developed and owned satellite by ExseedSpace, a private company co-founded by Farhan, to be launched by SpaceX from California. Along with the report, an illustration of the satellite and Indian flag behind it was published.
The complainant, Raju Malthumkar of Jiaguda found that the number of spokes in Ashok Chakra in the flag’s illustration was only 16, against the specification as mandated by the Flag Code of India - 24 equally spaced spokes. He complained to the Kulsumpura police about the violation. In his complaint, he also alleged that the claims made in the news report were false. When contacted, Kulsumpura police officials said that they had received complaint more than a week ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lamakaan founder National Flag Indian flag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp