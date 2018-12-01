Man lodges complaint against Lamakaan founder for missing eight spokes in national flag

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking nationalism to a new height, a man from Jiaguda lodged a complaint with the Kulsumpura police regarding the number of spokes in the small illustration of Indian flag published in a Hyderabad-based English daily, leading to Lamakaan co-founder Ashhar Farhan being summoned by the police for questioning on Friday.

The English daily had carried a report on November 15 of India’s first privately developed and owned satellite by ExseedSpace, a private company co-founded by Farhan, to be launched by SpaceX from California. Along with the report, an illustration of the satellite and Indian flag behind it was published.

The complainant, Raju Malthumkar of Jiaguda found that the number of spokes in Ashok Chakra in the flag’s illustration was only 16, against the specification as mandated by the Flag Code of India - 24 equally spaced spokes. He complained to the Kulsumpura police about the violation. In his complaint, he also alleged that the claims made in the news report were false. When contacted, Kulsumpura police officials said that they had received complaint more than a week ago.